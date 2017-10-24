City fixes problem underpass long known for flooding

A car fitting the description of the one belonging to a woman reported missing from 4900 block of Good Drive has been found at the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East.more>>
The problem underpass on Canal Boulevard got a quick fix after city crews found a leaky pipe in September and started repairs in early October.more>>
Cool and breezy weather will stick around through Wednesday. Highs may stay mostly in the 60s tomorrow before a warm up begins on Thursday. By Friday highs may reach 80 with a chance for rain by late in the day and into the evening hours.more>>
The lineup for Bayou Country Music Fest 2018 has been announced.more>>
A Thibodaux man with four warrants out for his arrest was caught carrying an illegal weapon and drugs.more>>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.more>>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.more>>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.more>>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.more>>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.more>>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.more>>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
