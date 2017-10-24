David: Rain expected late Friday

Cool and breezy weather will stick around through Wednesday. Highs may stay mostly in the 60s tomorrow before a warm up begins on Thursday.

By Friday highs may reach 80 with a chance for rain by late in the day and into the evening hours. This will be ahead of our strongest cold front so far this season. By Saturday morning the entire area will wake up to gusty north winds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will likely remain in the 50s all day Saturday easily making it the coldest day of the Fall season.

Lows will reach the 30s north and west of the lake by Sunday and Monday mornings. Even the metro area will likely see some 40s.

Temperatures will warm up and return to normal by Tuesday of next week meaning highs in the middle 70s.

