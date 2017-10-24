NOPD: Car found in N.O. East ditch belongs to missing woman

New Orleans police have confirmed that a car found in a ditch in New Orleans East belongs to a woman reported missing Oct. 11.

fitting the description of the one belonging to a woman reported missing from 4900 block of Good Drive has been found off of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.

Jean Stokes, age 76, of the 4900 block of Goode Drive, was last heard from by her family on Oct. 11 at about 10:30 a.m. through a phone call. Stokes has failed to contact her family since, which they say is unusual.

Stokes drives a silver 2005 Toyota Rav 4 with Louisiana license plate number SQB 685. The car found by police did not have a license plate. It was found off Chef Menteur Highway east of I-510

If you have any information on the location of Stokes please contact NOPD at 911 or any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

