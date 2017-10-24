Besh's former exec assistant alleges she refused chef's advances, lost job

A car fitting the description of the one belonging to a woman reported missing from 4900 block of Good Drive has been found at the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East.more>>
In a move that could pump millions into the Louisiana economy, the federal government is opening new offshore drilling acreage and providing new incentives for shallow water drilling.more>>
“I didn’t do anything wrong. This wasn’t something that I could have avoided,” says Maggie Moore. Maggie Moore says she’s been silent for too long about what unfolded when she worked for the Besh Restaurant Group as Chef John Besh’s executive assistant.more>>
The problem underpass on Canal Boulevard got a quick fix after city crews found a leaky pipe in September and started repairs in early October.more>>
Cool and breezy weather will stick around through Wednesday. Highs may stay mostly in the 60s tomorrow before a warm up begins on Thursday. By Friday highs may reach 80 with a chance for rain by late in the day and into the evening hours.more>>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.more>>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.more>>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.more>>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.more>>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.more>>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.more>>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.more>>
