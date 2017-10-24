De La Salle crushes St. James, holds firm to No. 2 in Big 8 rankings

DLS remains undefeated on the season.(Photo by Joseph Halm, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The De La Salle Cavaliers keep on rolling in district play. The latest victim, St. James. The Cavs crushed the Wildcats 63-7.

A team that's in a downward trend in our area, the Rummel Raiders. Jay Roth's squad has lost seven starters on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders lost two games in the Catholic League so far this season.

1. John Curtis (7-1)

The Patriots face the Raiders this week at the "Shrine on Airline." A win in this contest, all but assures JC will win the Catholic League.

2. De La Salle (7-0)

The Cavaliers will meet up with St. Charles Catholic to decide the District 10-3A crown. The big question for the Comets, can they stop DLS QB Julian Gums. No one else has this season.

3. Covington (8-0)

The Lions are dominating the North Shore, and that will continue this week. Winless Hammond comes to the Cow Palace.

4. Karr (7-1)

The Cougars only blemish on the schedule, DLS. I have zero doubts these guys will be playing in December.

5. Easton (7-1)

We'll find out in the next few weeks if the Eagles are ready for a playoff run. This week's matchup is with McDonogh 35, and next week they take on Karr. Wow, what a tough back-to-back.

6. Lakeshore (8-0)

The Titans just keep crushing the opposition. The Franklinton Demons were on the wrong end of an offensive explosion by Lakeshore. Salmen lurks in Week 10 for the district crown.

7. Hahnville (6-2)

Pooka Williams racked up 334 all-purpose yards, scored two touchdowns on the ground with one more through the air against East St. John. He's worth the price of admission every week.

8. McDonogh 35

The Roneagles fell out of the poll in week one after a loss to St. Augustine. Beat Easton this week, they'll keep on moving up.

