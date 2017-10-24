De La Salle crushes St. James, holds firm to No. 2 in Big 8 rankings

The De La Salle Cavaliers keep on rolling in district play. The latest victim, St. James. The Cavs crushed the Wildcats 63-7.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and from the moment we stepped foot into Packer Land, talk of getting to see the Brett Hundley era take off was a-plenty. Looked like word of the second coming of Aaron Rodgers didn't materialize. The reason why had as much to do with Mike McCarthy's decision as it did the Saints defense of him.more>>
For way too long, the saints usually couldn't win without a stellar performance from Drew Brees in a “score fest. But yesterday they did, and recently they have, because in the midst of this four-game winning streak that has them surprisingly atop the NFC South, he hasn't had to.more>>
The Saints offensive line will reportedly have to shuffle once again. According to Ian Rapaport, guard Larry Warford will be out 'several' weeks after suffering an abdominal injury.more>>
Running backs ruled in week eight of the high school season and with playoffs on the horizon, three particular runners stood out as nominees for Player of Week.more>>
