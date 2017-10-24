NOPD adds license plate readers to its list of crime-fighting tools

The New Orleans Police Department is ready to start using license plate readers in an effort to fight crime. The readers and cameras have been installed in 18 locations around the city

Chief Michael Harrison said the equipment will allow the NOPD to monitor hot spots all over the city. The cameras are installed on top of some police cruisers and notify officers when they pass a stolen vehicle or a vehicle involved in possible criminal activity.

"We know crime has no boundaries," Harrison said. "We'll be partnering with all our federal agencies. We believe this is a tool that will help not just the local police department, but our state and federal departments as well to help solve crimes within the city of New Orleans."

The new equipment is part of a $40 million federal grant given to the city's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The department plans to add the readers to at least 17 other locations in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.