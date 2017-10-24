Young voters put myriad questions to mayoral candidates during Tulane forum

At LSU, the 'real' Derrius Guice appears to be back and ready to give the Tigers a chance against top-ranked Alabama in two weeks.more>>
The city’s two mayoral candidates answered questions before hundreds of university and college students during a forum at Tulane University Tuesday.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is ready to start using license plate readers in an effort to fight crime.more>>
A car fitting the description of the one belonging to a woman reported missing from 4900 block of Good Drive has been found at the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East.more>>
In a move that could pump millions into the Louisiana economy, the federal government is opening new offshore drilling acreage and providing new incentives for shallow water drilling.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding a child. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.more>>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?more>>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.more>>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.more>>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.more>>
