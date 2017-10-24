Anthony Davis injures knee against Portland

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury.

Davis appeared to bump knees with Portland forward Maurice Harkless early in the first quarter and went to the locker room after checking out with 6:59 left in the period. He was later ruled out for the game.

According to ESPN, Davis was going to undergo an MRI. Davis played just five minutes, scoring two points and pulling down one rebound.

