Anthony Davis injures knee against Portland

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury.

Davis appeared to bump knees with Portland forward Maurice Harkless early in the first quarter and went to the locker room after checking out with 6:59 left in the period. He was later ruled out for the game.

According to ESPN, Davis was going to undergo an MRI. Davis played just five minutes, scoring two points and pulling down one rebound.

  Davis leaves game with knee injury, Pels lose to Blazers 103-93

    Even with a 39-point outburst by Boogie Cousins, the Pelicans still couldn't pull off a road win in Portland, falling 103-93. Anthony Davis left the contest in the first half with a left knee injury, he never returned. Cousins 39 points was a game high, but no other Pelicans filled the void left by Davis. Jrue Holiday scored 14 points, and Jameer Nelson dropped in 10. They were the only Pels to score in double-figures. C.J. McCullom led the Blazers with 23 points. Damian Lillard ch...

    Even with a 39-point outburst by Boogie Cousins, the Pelicans still couldn't pull off a road win in Portland, falling 103-93. Anthony Davis left the contest in the first half with a left knee injury, he never returned. Cousins 39 points was a game high, but no other Pelicans filled the void left by Davis. Jrue Holiday scored 14 points, and Jameer Nelson dropped in 10. They were the only Pels to score in double-figures. C.J. McCullom led the Blazers with 23 points. Damian Lillard ch...

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury. 

