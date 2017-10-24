LSU's Guice grabs national honor

LSU RB Derrius Guice led the way with 120 yards and two touchdowns against BYU. (FOX 8 photo)

At LSU, the 'real' Derrius Guice appears to be back and ready to give the Tigers a chance against top-ranked Alabama in two weeks.

Guice marked his return to full health with a 276-yard outburst in the Tigers win over Ole Miss last weekend. It earned him this weeks national player of the week honor.

It's the third highest rushing total in LSU history. Guice can also lay claim to being the 'only' SEC player 'ever' to rush for more than 250-yards in three different games.

