LSU's Guice grabs national honor

Even with a 39-point outburst by Boogie Cousins, the Pelicans still couldn't pull off a road win in Portland, falling 103-93. Anthony Davis left the contest in the first half with a left knee injury, he never returned. Cousins 39 points was a game high, but no other Pelicans filled the void left by Davis. Jrue Holiday scored 14 points, and Jameer Nelson dropped in 10. They were the only Pels to score in double-figures. C.J. McCullom led the Blazers with 23 points. Damian Lillard ch...more>>
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury.more>>
At LSU, the 'real' Derrius Guice appears to be back and ready to give the Tigers a chance against top-ranked Alabama in two weeks.more>>
The De La Salle Cavaliers keep on rolling in district play. The latest victim, St. James. The Cavs crushed the Wildcats 63-7.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and from the moment we stepped foot into Packer Land, talk of getting to see the Brett Hundley era take off was a-plenty. Looked like word of the second coming of Aaron Rodgers didn't materialize. The reason why had as much to do with Mike McCarthy's decision as it did the Saints defense of him.more>>
