Davis leaves game with knee injury, Pels lose to Blazers 103-93

Even with a 39-point outburst by Boogie Cousins, the Pelicans still couldn't pull off a road win in Portland, falling 103-93.

Anthony Davis left the contest in the first half with a left knee injury, he never returned.

Cousins 39 points was a game high, but no other Pelicans filled the void left by Davis. Jrue Holiday scored 14 points, and Jameer Nelson dropped in 10. They were the only Pels to score in double-figures.

C.J. McCullom led the Blazers with 23 points. Damian Lillard chipped in with 13 points.

The Pelicans (1-3) next play Thursday night in Sacramento.It's the final game of the Pels three-game West Coast road swing.

