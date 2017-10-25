Sheriff: Friends find Washington Parish woman dead in bed with gunshot wound

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
It's another beautiful Fall day in New Orleans!more>>
It's another beautiful Fall day in New Orleans!more>>
A woman has died after a shooting on Highway 16 in Washington Parish.more>>
A woman has died after a shooting on Highway 16 in Washington Parish.more>>
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury.more>>
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury.more>>
At LSU, the 'real' Derrius Guice appears to be back and ready to give the Tigers a chance against top-ranked Alabama in two weeks.more>>
At LSU, the 'real' Derrius Guice appears to be back and ready to give the Tigers a chance against top-ranked Alabama in two weeks.more>>
The city’s two mayoral candidates answered questions before hundreds of university and college students during a forum at Tulane University Tuesday.more>>
The city’s two mayoral candidates answered questions before hundreds of university and college students during a forum at Tulane University Tuesday.more>>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.more>>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.more>>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.more>>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.more>>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.more>>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.more>>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?more>>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?more>>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.more>>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.more>>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.more>>