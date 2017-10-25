Sheriff: Friends find Washington Parish woman dead in bed with gunshot wound

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Washington Parish authorities are investigating a shooting death after a woman was found dead by her friends in her own bed.

Around midnight Tuesday deputies were dispatched to Highway 16 south of Franklinton in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said friends called the sheriff's department after they had been unable to contact Donna Arceneaux, 40.

They went to check on her at her residence and found her in bed with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the sheriff.

“It is always tragic when any person loses their life in such a manner," said Sheriff Randy Seal. "Our detectives will continue to investigate this shooting death until the matter is resolved. Meanwhile, I ask you to join with me in prayer for the victim’s family and friends.”

Seal also said the case is being treated as an unclassified death at this time.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab has been on site processing the scene for evidence. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

