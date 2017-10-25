Shelby: Another beautiful Fall day in NOLA

It's another beautiful Fall day in New Orleans!

Cool and breezy weather will stick around today with highs in the upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 40s on the north shore and 50s on the south shore by tomorrow morning.

Then, a warm-up begins.

Thursday and Friday highs will reach the upper 70s.

This warm-up won't last long, though, as rain chances increase late Friday and into the overnight hours. This rain is the precursor to our strongest cold front this season.

By Saturday morning, the entire area will wake up to gusty north winds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will likely remain in the 50s all day Saturday, easily making it the coldest day of the Fall season thus far. Lows will reach the 30s north and west of the lake by Sunday and Monday mornings.

Even the metro area will likely see some 40s.

Temperatures will warm up and return to normal by Halloween. Highs will be in the mid 70s with trick or treating temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

