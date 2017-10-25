VIDEO: Family says deputy caught on camera stealing prescription drugs from their Florida home

A Kenner man has been indicted on federal arson and firearm charges.more>>
A Kenner man has been indicted on federal arson and firearm charges.more>>
A woman has died after a shooting on Highway 16 in Washington Parish.more>>
A woman has died after a shooting on Highway 16 in Washington Parish.more>>
It's another beautiful Fall day in New Orleans!more>>
It's another beautiful Fall day in New Orleans!more>>
A Palm Beach family is angry after they say a deputy in full uniform stole pain medication from their home.more>>
A Palm Beach family is angry after they say a deputy in full uniform stole pain medication from their home.more>>
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury.more>>
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.more>>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.more>>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.more>>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.more>>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.more>>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.more>>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.more>>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.more>>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.more>>
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.more>>
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.more>>
While a guilty plea will likely mean that Dr. Donald Cline will be facing some form of punishment, some of the children he fathered say it’s not exactly enough.more>>
While a guilty plea will likely mean that Dr. Donald Cline will be facing some form of punishment, some of the children he fathered say it’s not exactly enough.more>>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.more>>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.more>>