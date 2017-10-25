VIDEO: Family says deputy caught on camera stealing prescription drugs from their Florida home

A Palm Beach family is angry after they say a deputy in full uniform stole prescription drugs from their home.

Deputy Jason Cooke is facing burglary charges after the family's surveillance system caught him rummaging through cabinets and pocketing items.

The family said they originally called police to do a welfare check on a family member after Hurricane Irma, but Cooke was not one of the responding officers.

Cooke arrived after the scene was cleared, and the family contacted the sheriff's department immediately after he triggered the surveillance system, according to the report.

Cooke was granted bond and placed on paid administration leave from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2017 WVUE via CNN. All rights reserved.