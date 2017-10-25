Kenner man indicted on federal arson, firearm charges

A Kenner man has been indicted on federal arson and firearm charges.

The two-count indicted alleges Ryan Scott, 39, committed arson of a building in LaPlace back in August.

The indictment also says that Scott possessed a destructive device while at that building.

Scott faces a minimum of three years, maximum of 20 years imprisonment for the arson charge. He could also face a fine of $250,000, a $100 special assessment, and three years supervised release after imprisonment.

For the destructive device charge, Scott could face a maximum term of 10 years imprisonment along with a $10,000 fine. He would also have a $100 special assessment and three years supervised release after imprisonment for this charge.

