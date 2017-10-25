New Orleans singer Fats Domino dead at 89

The year was 1989. Shortly after a documentary aired on PBS highlighting a legend's life, Fats Domino joined Billy Joel on dimly lit stage to accept his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Legendary New Orleans musician Antoine "Fats" Domino has passed away, according to the Jefferson Parish coroner.

Domino, who was born in the 9th ward on February 26, 1928, was 89 years old.

Domino cranked out 25 gold singles and sold 65 million records over his 50 year career.

The singer songwriter was one of the architects of Rock and Roll along with bandleader and trumpet player Dave Bartholomew. The two teamed up in 1949 and wrote "The Fat Man", which became a million seller and some historians say may be the first Rock and Roll song. From there the duo went on to record dozens of hits including "Blueberry Hill", "Ain't That A Shame" and "I'm Walkin," to name a few.

In 1986 Domino was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Domino was a life long New Orleanian who lived in the lower 9th ward off of Caffin Street until Hurricane Katrina.

Domino is survived by his wife Rosemary Hall and the couple had eight children.

