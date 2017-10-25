Fans reacts to Fats Domino's death - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Fans reacts to Fats Domino's death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The world is mourning a true New Orleans legend. 

The Jefferson Parish coroner confirmed that Fats Domino died at 89.

Domino, who was born in the 9th ward on February 26, 1928, was 89 years old.

He cranked out 25 gold singles and sold 65 million records over his 50 year career.

Fellow musicians, fans, and the music industry entirely has taken to social media to react to the news. 

