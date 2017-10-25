Fans reacts to Fats Domino's death

The world is mourning a true New Orleans legend.

The Jefferson Parish coroner confirmed that Fats Domino died at 89.

Domino, who was born in the 9th ward on February 26, 1928, was 89 years old.

He cranked out 25 gold singles and sold 65 million records over his 50 year career.

Fellow musicians, fans, and the music industry entirely has taken to social media to react to the news.

RIP fats domino... you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players... see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky ???????? — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) October 25, 2017

RIP FATS DOMINO: Fats Domino was one of the original architects of Rock N Roll. Thanks, Fats. #FatsDomino pic.twitter.com/hdzNHci5Fm — Lou Brutus (@LouBrutus) October 25, 2017

Rest in paradise to Fats Domino. He paved the way for so many. I remember listening to his music as a little boy. #Fatsdomino ???? — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) October 25, 2017

RIP to a true legend and pioneer #FatsDomino https://t.co/smH6VOPVWY — Preservation Hall (@PresHall) October 25, 2017

