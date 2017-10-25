WATCH: Fats Domino inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The year was 1986.

Shortly after a documentary aired on PBS highlighting the legend's life, Fats Domino joined Billy Joel on dimly lit stage to accept his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Joel tells a story about how when he took piano lessons he reached out to his father for feedback. He played Mozart, Chopin, and didn't get any reaction from his father.

He then said he played "Ain't That A Shame" on piano and his father came down the stairs and hit him and knocked him off the piano bench.

"He heard me," Joel said.

Joel said he knew from then on that Fats Domino made the piano a rock and roll instrument.

Watch the entire induction here:

