VIDEO: Clarence “Frogman” Henry honors Fats Domino with flawless rendition of Blueberry Hill

Written by: Rob Krieger, Reporter
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The world is mourning the loss of Fats Domino, but another local New Orleans musician found a way to pay tribute to the legend in a way Domino would surely be proud of. 

Clarence “Frogman” Henry was a friend Domino, who passed away at he age of 89.

Frogman said Fats was his idol.

"It’s a sad day, but Fats’ music makes it a little better," Henry said. 

Henry took to his  piano to play his version of Domino's hit Blueberry Hill. 

Take a listen below: 

