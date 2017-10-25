VIDEO: Clarence “Frogman” Henry honors Fats Domino with flawless rendition of Blueberry Hill

The world is mourning the loss of Fats Domino, but another local New Orleans musician found a way to pay tribute to the legend in a way Domino would surely be proud of.

Clarence “Frogman” Henry was a friend Domino, who passed away at he age of 89.

Frogman said Fats was his idol.

"It’s a sad day, but Fats’ music makes it a little better," Henry said.

Henry took to his piano to play his version of Domino's hit Blueberry Hill.

Take a listen below:

