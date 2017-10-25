VIDEO: A rock-and-roll legend remembered

Antoine "Fats" Domino was New Orleans legendary ambassador of Rock and Roll. An early architect of the burgeoning new style of music, Domino's unique piano playing style and New Orleans drawl eventually helped make him an international superstar that would influence some of greatest artists of our time, like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Domino was born into a musical family on February 26th, 1928 in the Lower 9th Ward. His musical education was fostered by his brother in law, Harrison Verret, who tutored the young Domino. As a teenager he began playing for change in neighborhood honky-tonks. In 1946 the 18 year old played in Billy Diamond's band and it was Diamond that gave Domino his famous nickname "Fats".

But the big time would soon find it's way to the Crescent City as "Fats" teamed up with bandleader and trumpet player Dave Bartholomew in 1949. The two cut a single called "The Fat Man" and the rollicking Rhythm and Blues piano number became a million seller. It's also considered by some music historians to be the first Rock and Roll song.

"Fats" huge smile and superior talent along with the musical guidance by Bartholomew produced an unstoppable tandem that would dominate the 1950's and early 60's. The duo would collaborate and produce songs born out of the musical gumbo of New Orleans boogie-woogie, blues and R&B. Something that eventually be called Rock and Roll!

The hits would flow out of J&M studio with producer Cosimo Matassa, New Orleans was at the center of the Rock and Roll revolution.

In 1955 "Ain't It A Shame" became a smash hit and the crossover from R&B to Rock & Roll superstardom had begun in full force.

He followed with "Blueberry Hill" in 1956.

"Fats" charted 37 top 40 hits, 25 gold records and sold 65 million records.

While Domino's influence stretched around the globe, his disciples would stall his recording career. The British

Invasion of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, who idolized "Fats", would take over.

"Fats" continued to play live throughout the 60's and 70's including closing sets at Jazz Fest.

In 1986 he was fittingly part of the inaugural class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the next year was awarded the Grammy for Lifetime Achievement.

A lifelong New Orleanian, "Fats" loved his home in the Lower 9th Ward but when Katrina flooded it, his future in the city was uncertain.

In 2007 the reclusive icon played his final historic gig at Tipitina's.

He eventually rebuilt his Lower 9th Ward home and would settle down with family and friends in retirement. He would still tickle the ivories as he did as part of his 85 birthday celebration.

"Fats" is synonymous with New Orleans and the city and the world loved him back.

There will never be another "Fats".

Domino is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Rosemary Hall and the couple had 8 children.

