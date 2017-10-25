NOPD searching for woman reported missing from Sixth District - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD searching for woman reported missing from Sixth District

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Lisa Huber Source: NOPD Lisa Huber Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a woman reported missing from the Sixth District.

Lisa Huber, 41, was last seen by her mother on September 20.  

Huber suffers from a number of mental disorders, according to the NOPD. 

She is approximately 5’5” and 139 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lisa Huber, please contact any Sixth District detective at (504) 658-6060 or 9-11. 

