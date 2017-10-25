NOPD: Human remains found in Seventh District

New Orleans police detectives investigate after human remains were found near an Irish Bayou boat launch in New Orleans East Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 (Source: Nola.com)

The New Orleans Police Department is currently on scene investigating the discovery of human remains in the Seventh District.

According to NOPD, the remains were found on the 3600 block of Ridgeway Drive.

Fox 8 has a crew on the scene near the water's edge of Highway 11 just past the Irish Bayou Truck Stop.

The New Orleans Parish Coroner and The New Orleans Police Department Crime lab is on scene.

