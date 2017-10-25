Female victim in Marrero double shooting dies from injuries

The female victim from Monday night’s double shooting in Marrero has died, according to our partners at NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune.

Derelle Bernard, 27, and 23-year-old Brandon Davis were shot Monday night in the 6100 block of Second Avenue near Johnny Jacobs Playground.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Davis lying in the grass near a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Bernard was found next to the vehicle. She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Bernard’s 6-year-old son was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting. He was not injured.

Investigators currently have no suspects or a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office investigations bureau at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

