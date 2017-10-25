Source: Saints to release Sterling Moore

The Saints will release cornerback Sterling Moore, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network first reported the move. Moore has been inactive the last four weeks.

Moore joined the team in 2016 when the team team was very thin at the cornerback position. That's not the case now as the Saints have numbers there and will get more in a couple of weeks when Delvin Breaux is eligible to return. The earliest he can play is week nine against Tampa Bay.

