Source: Saints to release Sterling Moore - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Source: Saints to release Sterling Moore

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Source: Saints will release cornerback Sterling Moore (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Source: Saints will release cornerback Sterling Moore (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints will release cornerback Sterling Moore, a  league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network first reported the move. Moore has been inactive the last four weeks.

Moore joined the team in 2016 when the team team was very thin at the cornerback position. That's not the case now as the Saints have numbers there and will get more in a couple of weeks when Delvin Breaux is eligible to return. The earliest he can play is week nine against Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Source: Saints to release Sterling Moore

    Source: Saints to release Sterling Moore

    Source: Saints will release cornerback Sterling Moore (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Source: Saints will release cornerback Sterling Moore (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    The Saints will release cornerback Sterling Moore, a  league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network first reported the move. Moore has been inactive the last four weeks. Moore joined the team in 2016 when the team team was very thin at the cornerback position. That's not the case now as the Saints have numbers there and will get more in a couple of weeks when Delvin Breaux is eligible to return. The earliest he can play is week nine against Tampa Bay. ...more>>
    The Saints will release cornerback Sterling Moore, a  league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network first reported the move. Moore has been inactive the last four weeks. Moore joined the team in 2016 when the team team was very thin at the cornerback position. That's not the case now as the Saints have numbers there and will get more in a couple of weeks when Delvin Breaux is eligible to return. The earliest he can play is week nine against Tampa Bay. ...more>>

  • Davis leaves game with knee injury, Pels lose to Blazers 103-93

    Davis leaves game with knee injury, Pels lose to Blazers 103-93

    Anthony Davis left the contest with a knee injury. Source: Nola.comAnthony Davis left the contest with a knee injury. Source: Nola.com

    Even with a 39-point outburst by Boogie Cousins, the Pelicans still couldn't pull off a road win in Portland, falling 103-93. Anthony Davis left the contest in the first half with a left knee injury, he never returned. Cousins 39 points was a game high, but no other Pelicans filled the void left by Davis. Jrue Holiday scored 14 points, and Jameer Nelson dropped in 10. They were the only Pels to score in double-figures. C.J. McCullom led the Blazers with 23 points. Damian Lillard ch...

    more>>

    Even with a 39-point outburst by Boogie Cousins, the Pelicans still couldn't pull off a road win in Portland, falling 103-93. Anthony Davis left the contest in the first half with a left knee injury, he never returned. Cousins 39 points was a game high, but no other Pelicans filled the void left by Davis. Jrue Holiday scored 14 points, and Jameer Nelson dropped in 10. They were the only Pels to score in double-figures. C.J. McCullom led the Blazers with 23 points. Damian Lillard ch...

    more>>

  • Anthony Davis injures knee against Portland

    Anthony Davis injures knee against Portland

    Davis left the contest with a knee injury. Source: Nola.comDavis left the contest with a knee injury. Source: Nola.com

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury. 

    more>>

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly