NOPD searching for missing teen

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a teenage girl reported missing Tuesday from the Seventh District.

Janea Handy's was last seen with her mother at their residence located in the Majestic Oaks Apartment complex at around 10 p.m.

When the mother returned at about 1:30 a.m. the following morning she found that Janea and her clothing were missing from the residence.

Her mother told police that she and her daughter had an argument before she left Janea at the residence.

Janea was last wearing black tights and a white shirt and is not diagnosed with any medical or physiological conditions.

Janea does not have a history of running away.

Janea attends Livingston Collegiate Academy but has not been at school since her disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Janea Handy is asked to call any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

