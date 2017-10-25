La. State Police arrest made for 8th DWI

It's hard to put in words just how important Antoine "Fats" Domino's influence meant to the birth of Rock and Roll and the legendary bands that came afterwards.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is currently on scene investigating the discovery of human remains in the Seventh District.more>>
Louisiana State Police arrested a Livingston Parish man for his 8th DWI Tuesday night.more>>
The world is mourning a true New Orleans legend.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a teenage girl reported missing Tuesday from the Seventh District.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.more>>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.more>>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.more>>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.more>>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.more>>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.more>>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.more>>
