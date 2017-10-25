La. State Police arrest made for 8th DWI

A Livingston Parish man was arrested Tuesday for his 8th DWI, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say around 11 p.m. a state trooper trooper patrolling LA 22 in Livingston Parish saw a man make multiple lane violations while traveling westbound in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma.

The driver is identified as 34-year-old Kevin Clark of Maurepas, La.

After conducting a traffic stop, the trooper noticed several signs of impairment. Clark was placed under arrest for DWI and Improper Lane Usage. Clark was given a chemical test for intoxication which registered three times the legal limit.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for 8th Offense DWI and Improper Lane Usage.

