PLAYLIST: 8 of Fats Domino's biggest hits

It's hard to put in words just how important Antoine "Fats" Domino's influence meant to the birth of Rock and Roll and the legendary bands that came afterward.

We honor "Fats" with 8 of his most important recordings that sold millions and entertained the masses for decades.

"The Fat Man" is Domino's first recording with longtime collaborator and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Bartholomew. "Fats" and Dave recorded the song in 1949 and many historians say this is the first Rock and Roll song.

"Fats" scored his first big crossover hit from R&B to the pop charts in 1955 with "Ain't That A Shame". The song

Ain't That A Shame

Who doesn't get chills when they hear "Fats" sing, "I found my thrill..."

Blueberry Hill

A Domino/Bartholomew original, "I'm Walkin'" hits number one on the R&B charts in 1957. The infectious beat and superb saxophone solo by Herb Hardesty make it a NOLA dance staple.

I'm Walkin'

"Blue Monday" was written by Bartholomew and "Fats" made a smash in 1957.

Blue Monday

In 1958, "Whole Lotta Lovin'" kept the "Fats" train running at full steam.

Whole Lotta Lovin'

"I Want to Walk You Home" became another number one R&B hit from Fats in 1959. For "Fats" tribute album in 2007, Paul McCartney performed this song.

I Want to Walk You Home

This huge single was written by Bobby Charles for Domino in 1960 and is a New Orleans classic.

Walkin' to New Orleans

