VIDEO: Legendary pianist Ronnie Kole performs beautiful tribute of Blueberry Hill

As the news of Fats Domino's death continues to spread, his friends are taking to the piano to share moving tribute performances of his songs.

Legendary Pianist Ronnie Kole decided to pay homage to his friend by performing the legend's hit song Blueberry Hill.

Kole said he will always carry Domino's soul back to the public's ears and hearts.

Kole isn't the only person to tackle the tune, Clarence “Frogman” Henry also performed the song on piano in remembrance of Domino.

