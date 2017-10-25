NOPD searching for missing man who posted distressing Facebook status

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man reported missing from the Seventh District.

Craig Magraff, 30, was reported missing after a friend called police when they saw he posted a status on his Facebook profile that said, “Good Bye, Cruel World!”

Magraff’s profile showed no further activity, according to NOPD.

After viewing the post, Magraff’s family members attempted to call him multiple times. However, no one has been able to get in touch with him.

Anyone with information on Magraff’s location, please contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070 or 9-11.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.