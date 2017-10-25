Trio of former LSU Tigers dominating their respective sports at a young age

The school year of 2015-16 at LSU featured three of the brightest stars the campus has ever seen in football's Leonard Fournette, basketball's Ben Simmons and baseball's Alex Bregman. Each accomplished unique feats of school history during their college tenures and now they are doing the same in the pros.

Tuesday night in World Series game one, Bregman brought his Astros level with the Dodgers on a solo home run. At age 23 and 208 days, he is the youngest AL player to homer in the championship series since Manny Ramirez did so in 1995.

Monday saw Ben Simmons become the youngest player in fifty years to notch a triple-double just four games into his career. His first season with the Sixers was nullified entirely by an injury but he is already averaging a double-double through four games, the first player to do so since another LSU product, Shaquille O'Neal in 1993.

And Leonard Fournette became the first NFL rookie to score touchdowns of 75+ yards in consecutive games. He missed the Jaguars' shutout of the Colts but the next time he steps on the field, he'll be looking to become the first rookie in NFL history to score a touchdown in each of his first seven games.

The World Series on FOX 8 continues Wednesday night with Bregman's Astros looking to tie the series at one game a piece before heading back to Houston.

