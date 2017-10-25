Investigators give update on Nanette Krentel investigation

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has released an update in the investigation into the death of Nanette Krentel.

Krentel was found dead inside of her home on July 14 following a fire that destroyed the home. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office later determined she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators now say that firearms were located near Krentel’s body when she was discovered. After examining the weapons and the projectiles, one of the weapons cannot be ruled out as the weapon used to kill Krentel.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to investigate this case with the help of the FBI, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information about that will help with the investigation into Krentel’s death, they are asked to contact Detective Daniel Buckner at (985) 726-7835 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

