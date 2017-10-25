Brees: 'I don't think we've played our best football yet'

The Saints are riding a four-game winning streak, and sit on top of the NFC South standings. The season started with doom-and-gloom after two straight losses, but now playoff talk is heating up after only six games.

The Saints finished the last three seasons at 7-9, missing the playoffs every year. Saints quarterback Drew Brees fielded questions today about this team being the best since the 2011 and 2013 teams, both made the postseason.

"I'm not going to label anything yet. We're only six games into a long season, and have our work cut out ahead of us, but I like the direction we're going. To start out 0-2, and to overcome all that speculation. That slow start says a lot, and now to rattle off four straight and try to make it five in a row. Winning feels good. But the main thing is, you have to ask yourself 'Have we played our best football yet?' No, I don't think we've played our best football yet. We're doing enough things well to win, but we're not playing our best football so I'm anxious to see what our best football is like," said Drew Brees.

The Saints (4-2) host the Bears on Sunday in the Superdome.

