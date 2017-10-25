David: Cold blast this weekend

A brief warm up is on the way for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 70's to near 80 degrees. A powerful cold front is expected to cross the area by sunrise on Saturday. Ahead of the front there is a chance for a few showers and storms beginning Friday evening and into the overnight hours.

Behind the front it will be windy and cold with temperatures staying in the 50's during the day on Saturday. Sunday morning will still have a winter chill with lows in the 30's and 40's.

Another warm up will begin on Tuesday with temperatures returning to more normal levels in the 70's. Halloween looks nice and dry and seasonably cool in the evening.

-David Bernard

