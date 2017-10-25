David: Cold blast this weekend

The Pelicans cooked up something new today, teaming up with Zatarains. The logo on the jersey will be there all season long.more>>
Friends and family are mourning the loss of legendary New Orleans piano man Fats Domino. From Gentilly to the North Shore, Domino is being remembered as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.more>>
Antoine "Fats" Domino was New Orleans legendary ambassador of Rock and Roll.more>>
Legendary New Orleans musician Antoine "Fats" Domino has passed away, according to the Jefferson Parish coroner.more>>
A powerful cold front is expected to cross the area by sunrise on Saturday.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.more>>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.more>>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.more>>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.more>>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.more>>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.more>>
Four women in connection with a shoplifting incident at Victoria's Secret in Edgewater Mall are now in custody.more>>
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.more>>
