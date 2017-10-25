Zatarain's logo will be featured on Pelicans jersey

The Pelicans cooked up something new today, teaming up with Zatarains. The logo on the jersey will be there all season long.more>>
The Saints are riding a four-game winning streak, and sit on top of the NFC South standings. The season started with doom-and-gloom after two straight losses, but now playoff talk is heating up after only six games. The Saints finished the last three seasons at 7-9, missing the playoffs every year. Saints quarterback Drew Brees fielded questions today about this team being the best since the 2011 and 2013 teams, both made the postseason. "I'm not going to label anything yet. We...more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and from the moment we stepped foot into Packer Land, talk of getting to see the Brett Hundley era take off was a-plenty. Looked like word of the second coming of Aaron Rodgers didn't materialize. The reason why had as much to do with Mike McCarthy's decision as it did the Saints defense of him.more>>
The school year of 2015-16 at LSU featured three of the brightest stars the campus has ever seen in football's Leonard Fournette, basketball's Ben Simmons and baseball's Alex Bregman. Each accomplished unique feats of school history during their college tenures and now they are doing the same in the pros. Tuesday night in World Series game one, Bregman brought his Astros level with the Dodgers on a solo home run. At age 23 and 208 days, he is the youngest AL player to homer in t...more>>
