Zatarain's logo will be featured on Pelicans jersey

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Zatarain's will be on the Pelicans jersey starting this season. Source: New Orleans Pelicans Zatarain's will be on the Pelicans jersey starting this season. Source: New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans cooked up something new today, teaming up with Zatarains. The logo on the jersey will be there all season long.

For every dunk the Pelicans have in a game, Zatarain's will donate meals to Second Harvest Food Bank. 

“This is an opportunity for both the Pelicans and Zatarain’s to further expand our international reach. Gayle and I could not be more pleased to be able to partner with one of the most iconic brands in our community,” said Pelicans Owner Tom Benson. “Being from New Orleans, Zatarain’s has always been a part of my life and I am thrilled about our new partnership.”

