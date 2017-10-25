Friends talk about how Fats got his start

A renowned local musician and cultural ambassador and the producer of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival reflect on the legacy of Fats Domino.more>>
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has released an update in the investigation into the death of Nanette Krentel.more>>
The Pelicans cooked up something new today, teaming up with Zatarains. The logo on the jersey will be there all season long.more>>
Friends and family are mourning the loss of legendary New Orleans piano man Fats Domino. From Gentilly to the North Shore, Domino is being remembered as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.more>>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.more>>
Police are investigating the murder of a middle school teacher who was discovered dead in her Strongsville home on Monday.more>>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.more>>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.more>>
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.more>>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.more>>
An Alabama cheerleader is putting height into perspective when it comes to SEC athletes.more>>
