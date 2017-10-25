Michael Thomas absent from practice with a knee injury - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Michael Thomas absent from practice with a knee injury

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Michael Thomas missed practice with a knee injury Wednesday. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice, Wednesday, with a knee injury. Against the Packers, the second-year Saint caught seven passes for 82 yards. He's played in all six contest this season for the Black and Gold.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), and offensive guard Larry Warford (abdomen) also missed the workout.

In some positive news for the team, Willie Snead was a full-go at practice today. He missed the Packers game with a hamstring injury.

