Report: Pelicans to sign veteran forward Josh Smith

The Pelicans will sign veteran forward Josh Smith to a non-guaranteed deal using an injury hardship exception. That's according to a report by our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Smith's signing could be a clue that Anthony Davis could miss some time. He suffered a left knee injury at Portland Tuesday night. He's officially day-to-day. DeMarcus Cousins and Cheick Diallo are the only frontcourt players available for the Pels.

Smith is a 12-year veteran of the NBA. He's averaged 14 points with four different teams.

