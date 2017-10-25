Report: Pelicans to sign veteran forward Josh Smith - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Report: Pelicans to sign veteran forward Josh Smith

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
The signing of Josh Smith will add another veteran to the Pels roster. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune The signing of Josh Smith will add another veteran to the Pels roster. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
(WVUE) -

The Pelicans will sign veteran forward Josh Smith to a non-guaranteed deal using an injury hardship exception. That's according to a report by our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Smith's signing could be a clue that Anthony Davis could miss some time. He suffered a left knee injury at Portland Tuesday night. He's officially day-to-day.  DeMarcus Cousins and Cheick Diallo are the only frontcourt players available for the Pels.

Smith is a 12-year veteran of the NBA. He's averaged 14 points with four different teams.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Report: Pelicans to sign veteran forward Josh Smith

    Report: Pelicans to sign veteran forward Josh Smith

    The signing of Josh Smith will add another veteran to the Pels roster. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneThe signing of Josh Smith will add another veteran to the Pels roster. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    The Pelicans will sign veteran forward Josh Smith to a non-guaranteed deal using an injury hardship exception. 

    more>>

    The Pelicans will sign veteran forward Josh Smith to a non-guaranteed deal using an injury hardship exception. 

    more>>

  • Michael Thomas absent from practice with a knee injury

    Michael Thomas absent from practice with a knee injury

    Michael Thomas missed practice with a knee injury Wednesday. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneMichael Thomas missed practice with a knee injury Wednesday. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. 

    more>>

    Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. 

    more>>

  • Zatarain's logo will be featured on Pelicans jersey

    Zatarain's logo will be featured on Pelicans jersey

    Zatarain's will be on the Pelicans jersey starting this season. Source: New Orleans PelicansZatarain's will be on the Pelicans jersey starting this season. Source: New Orleans Pelicans

    The Pelicans cooked up something new today, teaming up with Zatarains. The logo on the jersey will be there all season long. 

    more>>

    The Pelicans cooked up something new today, teaming up with Zatarains. The logo on the jersey will be there all season long. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly