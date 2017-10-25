9th Ward neighbors remember Fats Domino as family

People around the world are mourning the loss of music legend Fats Domino, but for those in the Lower Ninth Ward, Domino left his mark on more than just music.more>>
The Pelicans will sign veteran forward Josh Smith to a non-guaranteed deal using an injury hardship exception.more>>
A renowned local musician and cultural ambassador and the producer of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival reflect on the legacy of Fats Domino.more>>
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has released an update in the investigation into the death of Nanette Krentel.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.more>>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.more>>
