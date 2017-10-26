A single lottery ticket sold in Louisiana won the $191.1 million jackpot, is it yours?

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Check your lottery tickets, because someone in Louisiana just won the $191.1 million jackpot.

According to Powerball.com, the winning ticket was purchased in Eunice.

The latest winning numbers are 18-22-29-54-57, Powerball: 08, PowerPlay: 3X, according to Powerball.com.

The lump sum payment before taxes is estimated at about $119.4 million.

Because there was a jackpot winner, the amount resets to $40 million for the next drawing, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to the report.

