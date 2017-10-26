VIDEO: UNO student assaulted while riding bike

A University of New Orleans student said he was attacked while he was riding through Elysian Fields, and the entire incident was caught on camera.more>>
A University of New Orleans student said he was attacked while he was riding through Elysian Fields, and the entire incident was caught on camera.more>>
A New Orleans man has been sentenced after he was charged with wire fraud and making false statements on his federal income tax returns.more>>
A New Orleans man has been sentenced after he was charged with wire fraud and making false statements on his federal income tax returns.more>>
A former Orleans Parish Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced after pleading guilty to accepting a bribe in an effort to protect a contraband scheme.more>>
A former Orleans Parish Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced after pleading guilty to accepting a bribe in an effort to protect a contraband scheme.more>>
A brief warm-up is on the way for today and tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees.more>>
A brief warm-up is on the way for today and tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees.more>>
A Kenner woman has been sentenced to prison for bank larceny charges, according to the U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.more>>
A Kenner woman has been sentenced to prison for bank larceny charges, according to the U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.more>>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.more>>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.more>>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.more>>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.more>>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.more>>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.more>>