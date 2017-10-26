VIDEO: UNO student assaulted while riding bike

The suspect caught in Victor's video is being sought by NOPD. Source: Victor Pizarro

A University of New Orleans student said he was attacked while he was riding through Elysian Fields, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Victor Pizarro was riding his bike after school when a man tried to run him off the road for not riding his bike on the sidewalk.

Victor's wife took to Facebook to describe the entire incident.

"The motorist verbally threatened him from his moving vehicle and informed him that he should be "on the sidewalk" on his bike," said Victor's wife in the post.

According to his wife, the motorist then tried to swerve into Tim with his car, but he was able to pedal away.

"Tim took out his phone and started filming as the attacker exited his vehicle and approached him, hoping that the threat of a recording would prevent his assailant from attacking him," Tim's wife's post read.

However, Tim's assailant was not swayed by the camera, and hit him anyways.

Tim's attorney said he was left with a black eye, and New Orleans Police are looking for the suspect.

NOPD asks anyone with information on the suspect or incident to call Crimestoppers at 504-837-8477.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.