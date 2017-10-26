Warmer weather on the way, but not for long

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A brief warm-up is on the way for today and tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A powerful cold front is expected to cross the area by sunrise on Saturday.

Ahead of the front, there is a chance for a few showers and storms beginning Friday evening and into the overnight hours.

Behind the front, it will be windy and cold with temperatures staying in the 50s during the day on Saturday. Sunday morning will have a winter chill with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Another warm up will begin on Tuesday with temperatures returning to more normal levels in the 70s. Trick-or-treating looks nice, dry, and seasonably cool in the evening.

