Warmer weather on the way, but not for long

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A University of New Orleans student said he was attacked while he was riding through Elysian Fields, and the entire incident was caught on camera.more>>
A University of New Orleans student said he was attacked while he was riding through Elysian Fields, and the entire incident was caught on camera.more>>
A New Orleans man has been sentenced after he was charged with wire fraud and making false statements on his federal income tax returns.more>>
A New Orleans man has been sentenced after he was charged with wire fraud and making false statements on his federal income tax returns.more>>
A former Orleans Parish Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced after pleading guilty to accepting a bribe in an effort to protect a contraband scheme.more>>
A former Orleans Parish Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced after pleading guilty to accepting a bribe in an effort to protect a contraband scheme.more>>
A brief warm-up is on the way for today and tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees.more>>
A brief warm-up is on the way for today and tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees.more>>
A Kenner woman has been sentenced to prison for bank larceny charges, according to the U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.more>>
A Kenner woman has been sentenced to prison for bank larceny charges, according to the U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.more>>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.more>>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.more>>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.more>>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.more>>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.more>>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.more>>