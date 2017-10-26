Man shot overnight on N. Claiborne Ave - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man shot overnight on N. Claiborne Ave

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night on N Claiborne Ave. 

According to NOPD, a male victim was found in the 2200 block of N. Claiborne Ave suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital via EMS, but not further details were provided on his condition. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

