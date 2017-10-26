Kenner woman sentenced after writing $357,000 worth of bad checks

A Kenner woman has been sentenced to prison for bank larceny charges, according to the U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

Maria Spears, 52, was sentenced to three years after previously pleading guilty to defrauding Gulf Coast Bank and Trust.

Spears was accused of opening a checking account that contained no funds. According to court documents, she then closed the account and began writing fraudulent checks.

Spears wrote $357,000 worth of bad checks, according to court documents.

Spears pleaded guilty to one bank larceny charge.

