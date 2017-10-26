Former officer sentenced for accepting bribe in contraband cover up

A former Orleans Parish Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced after pleading guilty to accepting a bribe in an effort to protect a contraband scheme.

According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, Garrett Partman, 32, was sentenced to three years probation for helping cover up a cigarette trafficking scheme.

Partman along with Justin Brown and Joshua Carthon were used to protect and transport contraband cigarettes across state lines, according to the indictment.

Anwar Abdelmajid-Ahmad, along with Jadallah Saed and Atalla Atalla would then distribute and sell the contraband cigarettes in North Carolina.

Court documents said hey would also sell them in other states where the cigarette taxes are higher, resulting in a total federal and state government loss of $456,000.

FBI New Orleans Division and Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security investigated the case.

