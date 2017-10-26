Halloween weekend brings tourism influx to city

The City of New Orleans is expecting tens of thousands of visitors this Halloween weekend.

Tourists are hoping to enjoy everything from fish to The Foo Fighters.

Several events are being held in New Orleans this weekend, which means more visitors and lots of traffic.

The city is encouraging residents to be patient.and start preparing now for the extra cars on the streets....and people on the sidewalks.

Hotels will be seeing a lot of that traffic as well.

The New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau is projecting 87 percent of hotel rooms to be full tonight with 95 percent to be booked tomorrow night.

Hotels will be 97 percent occupied Saturday night.

Tthose projected numbers. are also down a few percentage points from the actual turnout last year.

One of the biggest attractions this weekend will be the Louisiana Seafood Festival kicks off Friday and is expected to bring more than 30,000 people to Woldenberg Park.

More than 70 bands will play four stages in City Park all weekend long at Voodoo Fest.

Saturday morning, The Jazz Half Marathon will be taking over downtown as runners compete while also raising money to help fight childhood cancer.

Lebron James and The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on The Pelicans Saturday night while The Saints host Da Bears on Sunday afternoon.

