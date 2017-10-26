Sheriff: Career criminal arrested after threatening to kill family, rape children

The New Orleans Police Department is working a shooting in the Third District.more>>
A career criminal is behind bars after a family had been tormented for days by threatening phone calls, according to the Pearl River Police Department.more>>
A University of New Orleans student said he was attacked while he was riding through Elysian Fields, and the entire incident was caught on camera.more>>
The Governor of Louisiana was one of only a select few around the country to meet with President Donald Trump on the opioid crisis.more>>
Check your lottery tickets, because someone in Louisiana just won the $191.1 million jackpot.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.more>>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.more>>
A Youth League Football team was disqualified from a championship game hours after burying one of their coaches. An Indian Springs Panther Assistant coach says a board member of the Mobile Youth Football Conference (MYFB) removed his team wrongfully.more>>
An Alabama cheerleader is putting height into perspective when it comes to SEC athletes.more>>
