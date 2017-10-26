NOLA council addresses strip club limitations, police pay

The New Orleans City Council are discussing a wide range of issues Thursday, including strip club limitations and police pay.

The council is considering a sweeping pay raise plan for police officers. It has been a decade long battle to boost manpower and reduce attrition.

The council is set to approve a pay raise plan that would bump a police officer from a$42,400 salary to a $46,900 salary.

Sergeant pay would also see a boost from the plan, taking their pay from $54,400 to $63,200. Captain's pay would jump from a $68,900 salary to a $77,000 salary.

The new plan also provides incentives for officers to get college degrees.

"They are very significant, but it's more than just a pay raise," said Supt. Michael Harrison with NOPD. "There's also a promotional track for detectives."

The new raises, if approved, will begin on Christmas Eve. The total price for the city would be around $9 million a year.

Other agenda items being discussed include new rules that could lead to licenses being lost for some adult live entertainment clubs.

