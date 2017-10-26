NOPD working shooting in Third District - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans Police Department is working a shooting in the Third District. 

According to NOPD, one man was shot in the back in the 1200 block of St. Denis Street and has been transported to an area hospital. 

NOPD is not releasing any more information at this time. 

