Two persons of interest sought for information on August homicide

Two persons of interest are being sought for information in connection to an August homicide on Reynes Street.

The stabbing occurred on the 1300 block of Reynes Street.

On August 13, a family member of the victim sent someone to gain intro into the victim's home to check on her.

When they got inside through a side window, they found the woman's body in the hallway, according to NOPD.

The victim suffered puncture wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, NOPD named Gail Hardy, 52, and Patrick Gentry, 48, were named as subject who are needed for questioning in regards to the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of these subjects, is asked to notify Detective Sykes of The Homicide Section at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-800-903-7867.

