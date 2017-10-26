Sweaters, coats needed for weekend cold front

Even warmer weather is expected on Friday with highs reaching the lower 80s. By evening, showers and a few storms will be possible as a strong cold front enters the area. It will turn sharply colder by Saturday morning.

On Saturday expect clearing skies with windy and cold conditions. Temperatures will hold in the 50s all day long despite the sunshine.

Our coldest mornings will be on Sunday and Monday with 30s on the North Shore and 40s south of the lake. Highs on Sunday will stay in the 60s but probably reach the lower 70s by Monday afternoon.

Halloween looks great for the kids on Tuesday evening. A new storm system is likely to bring a better rain chance by the end of next week.

