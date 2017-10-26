Strippers don't agree with limit on clubs in New Orleans

The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved an ambitious new pay raise plan which will also see a partial restructuring of the NOPD. But while police are praising the plan, the money is not yet secure.more>>
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved an ambitious new pay raise plan which will also see a partial restructuring of the NOPD. But while police are praising the plan, the money is not yet secure.more>>
There is a push to limit the number of strip clubs in the Vieux Carre Entertainment District at City Hall.more>>
There is a push to limit the number of strip clubs in the Vieux Carre Entertainment District at City Hall.more>>
It will turn sharply colder by Saturday morning.more>>
It will turn sharply colder by Saturday morning.more>>
The New Orleans City Council are discussing a wide range of issues Thursday, including strip club limitations and police pay.more>>
The New Orleans City Council are discussing a wide range of issues Thursday, including strip club limitations and police pay.more>>
The Governor of Louisiana was one of only a select few around the country to meet with President Donald Trump on the opioid crisis.more>>
The Governor of Louisiana was one of only a select few around the country to meet with President Donald Trump on the opioid crisis.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.more>>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.more>>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.more>>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.more>>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.more>>
The Lambda Chi Alpha chapter at LSU has been shut down by the Board of Directors for the fraternity.more>>
The Lambda Chi Alpha chapter at LSU has been shut down by the Board of Directors for the fraternity.more>>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.more>>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.more>>